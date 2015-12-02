UK’s cabinet approves Syria airstrikes motion

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The cabinet has approved a 12-point motion designed to pave the way for Britain to extend its involvement in airstrikes on Islamic State targets from Iraq to Syria.

The motion, which is deliberately designed to reflect the motion passed by theLabour party at its conference in September, was approved unanimously by the cabinet at its weekly meeting, which was devoted entirely to Syria. As the motion was published, Jeremy Corbyn increased the pressure on Labour MPs planning to support military action, warning them they may pay a political price and there was "no hiding place" for them. The hour-long cabinet meeting, which was addressed by at least 20 ministers, also agreed to clear the entire business of the House of Commons on Wednesday to allow a 10-and-a-half-hour debate on Syria. The weekly session of prime minister's questions has been scrapped, as has the monthly session of Cabinet Office questions. This means the Syria debate will start at 11.30am and will be wound up by the foreign secretary, Philip Hammond, before a vote at 10.30pm. David Cameron made an appeal to MPs across the House of Commons to support him in his attempt to defeat Isis as part of what he described as a "broader strategy" to build a political settlement in Syria. Speaking after the cabinet meeting, the prime minister said: "I will be making the arguments and I hope as many MPs across all parties will support me as possible. We had a meeting of the cabinet this morning and have agreed the motion that will be put in front of the House of Commons. Read more on The Guardian .