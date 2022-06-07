UK's Johnson wins no-confidence vote, saves premiership

LONDON. KAZINFORM British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday won a no-confidence vote among Conservative lawmakers, saving his precarious premiership, Xinhua reports.

Johnson won the support of 211 out of 359 lawmakers, dozens more than the threshold of 180 votes, according to the result announced by Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative Party's parliamentary group, the 1922 Committee.

«I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence in the prime minister,» Brady said.

The confidence vote on Johnson's leadership was triggered after the number of lawmakers who submitted letters of no-confidence in him to Brady reached 54, or 15 percent of Conservative lawmakers.

With Monday's win, Johnson won't face another no-confidence vote for a year under the current Conservative Party rules.



