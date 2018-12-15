UK's May says further Brexit discussions with EU still possible

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The United Kingdom's prime minister on Friday said it was still possible to get further clarification on the Brexit deal in a bid push it through parliament, where it faces stiff opposition over a clause that seeks to ensure a soft Irish border in the event of a no deal exit, EFE reports.

Speaking from the European Council in Brussels, Theresa May said it was in the interest of both the EU and the UK to get her deal through the House of Commons, the UK's lower chamber of parliament where the withdrawal agreement has come up against stiff opposition because of concerns among lawmakers that the so-called Irish backstop could be put in place permanently.

"I was crystal clear about the assurances which are needed on the backstop, having listened to the views of members of Parliament in the House of Commons," May told a press conference in the Belgian capital.

She said the EU was committed to working hard so that a backstop agreement, which could keep Northern Ireland, a UK territory, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, in customary alignment to avoid a hard border.

"I note that there's been reporting that the EU is not willing to consider clarification," she continued. "But my discussion with colleagues today have shown that further clarification and discussion is, in fact, possible."

She said there were more talks to be had before she brings the divorce plan to a parliamentary vote in Jan.

The original vote had been scheduled to take place on Dec. 11, but May delayed it last minute as it was doomed to fail.

The UK is to leave the EU on Mar. 29, 2019, with or without a deal.

Voters narrowly opted to leave the bloc in a June 2016 referendum.

The EU has firmly said the Brexit plan was not up for clarification and placed the onus on the UK to say what it expected from further discussions.