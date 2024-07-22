UK to boost workforce training, reduce immigration reliance

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has committed to addressing the UK's heavy reliance on foreign workers by enhancing domestic training programmes, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

He vowed to “fire up” the training of skilled workers within Britain to tackle persistent skills gaps across sectors like hospitality, social care, the NHS, and construction.

A new organisation, Skills England, will collaborate with the Government’s independent migration advisers to identify skills shortages.

Starmer emphasised a shift from importing skills to training UK workers: "We won’t be content just to pull the easy lever on importing skills. We are turning the page on that. We’re going to fire up the training of more UK workers."

While acknowledging the contributions of overseas workers, Starmer criticised the lack of opportunities and training for young people in the UK, which has led to over-reliance on migration.

Under the new plan, firms will have more flexibility in spending a Growth and Skills Levy, raising several billion pounds and allowing its use beyond traditional apprenticeships.