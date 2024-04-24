EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:19, 24 April 2024 | GMT +6

    UK to double funding of Chevening scholarship for Kazakhstani students

    UK
    Photo: facebook.com/DavidCameronOfficial

    In the past 11 years, Kazakhstan and Great Britain have made huge progress in developing bilateral relations, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said during a meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs pointed out that the diplomatic relations between the two countries go back to the 16th century.

    David Cameron said that today the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement was finalized. The document aimed at covering all spheres of cooperation.

    In the past 11 years, we have made huge progress in developing our bilateral relations. Educational institutions have been established in Kazakhstan, said David Cameron.

    The UK Foreign Secretary announced that Great Britain plans to double the budget and funding of the Chevening scholarship for Kazakhstani students to get education in the UK.

    Tags:
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and the UK
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!