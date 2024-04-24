UK to invite its mining companies to work in Kazakhstan - UN Foreign Secretary David Cameron

UN Foreign Secretary David Cameron revealed plans of his country to invite British mining companies to work in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

David Cameron stressed that the two countries have reached the extraordinary progress in the economic direction.

Great Britain was one of the first to invest in Kazakhstan. We have huge collaborations in the oil and gas sector. Our country is one of the top investors in the Kazakh economy. I believe this will only rise. Today, we signed the agreement on critical raw materials as well as we plan to invite British mining companies to work in this area in Kazakhstan, he said.

The UN Foreign Secretary also stressed the importance of eliminating all bureaucratic barriers and borders for businesses to have a more favorable conditions to operate in all spheres whether economy, education, energy, or climate change.