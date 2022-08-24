UK trade unions launch campaign for higher minimum wage amid cost of living crisis

LONDON. KAZINFORM -UK's Trade Union Congress (TUC) launched a campaign on Wednesday to increase the minimum wage to £15 ($17.74) an hour amid a biting cost-of-living crisis, Anadolu Agency reports.

The TUC is a federation of trade unions in England and Wales.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: «Millions of low-paid workers live wage packet to wage packet, struggling to get by – and they are now being pushed to the brink by eye-watering bills and soaring prices.»

«Ministers promised a high wage economy time and time again, but they need a real plan to deliver it – not just a convenient political slogan,» she said.

The minimum wage for those aged 23 and over is currently £9.50 ($11.23), and is expected to rise to £10.50 ($12.53) next year.

The TUC wants to introduce sectoral pay bargaining, like in Germany, France, and Sweden, which would allow unions and business to negotiate minimum pay across entire industries.

Wages across the British economy are still below those at the time of the great financial crisis of 2007-08.

One consultancy has predicted that energy bills in the UK could hit £6,000 ($7094) by next April, and investment bank Citi said inflation could hit 18.6% due to surging wholesale gas prices.

Which? -- a British not-for-profit that champions consumers -- has a consumer insight tracker survey that is updated quarterly.

In the most recent quarter, the survey found that 71% of Brits were worried about energy prices, 68% about fuel prices, 65% about food prices, 56% about their pension values, 66% about interest on savings, 53% about housing costs, 55% about Brexit, and 42% about food standards.

Responding to the TUC’s demands, a spokesperson for the government said: «Our Plan for Jobs is helping people into work and giving them the skills they need to progress – the best approach to managing the cost of living in the long term. We are determined to make work pay, and this year’s increase is the largest ever National Living Wage rise, helping millions of families across the country.

«We know the pressures people are facing with rising costs, which is why we have continually taken action to help households by phasing in £37 billion worth of support.»









Photo: aa.com.tr