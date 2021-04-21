EN
    15:15, 21 April 2021 | GMT +6

    UK variant detected in 78% of COVID-19 samples in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 56% of the COVID-19 samples have showed mutation in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Svetlana Sultangaziyeva, Almaty city’s health office official, the COVID-19 situation in the city is difficult due to the circulation of new COVID-19 variants. Almaty city’s reference laboratories detected mutation in 56% of the COVID-19 samples and 78% of the samples showed the British strain.

    She added that the number of COVID-19 out-patients has been on the rise during the month. The city has a total of 7,011 COVID-19 beds, which are 58% full. Out-patient treatment is provided to 6,021 patients, 720 of whom are without symptoms.


