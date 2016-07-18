UK will not abandon EU friends, says Boris Johnson

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UK's exit from the EU does not mean it will be leaving Europe or "abandoning" its friends, the new foreign secretary has said in Brussels.

Making his debut on the international stage, Boris Johnson said the EU needed a "co-ordinated response" to terrorism in the light of the recent Nice attack.

He also said he wanted to "see restraint and moderation on all sides" in Turkey following the attempted coup.

Mr Johnson is meeting fellow EU foreign ministers for talks.

Foreign ministers will discuss the Nice attack and the abortive coup in Turkey, but have stressed there will be no formal discussions about Britain's EU exit.

Mr Johnson's journey to the talks - which will also be attended by US secretary of state John Kerry - was delayed after his plane had to make an emergency landing.

It meant the newly-appointed cabinet member was late for an informal dinner with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Sunday evening.

James Robbins, the BBC's diplomatic correspondent, said that although Brexit was not on the agenda "Mr Johnson's fellow ministers are bound to be sizing up their nemesis".

"Today's meetings are bound to be odd, when the man who compared the EU's ambitions to create a super-state to those of Adolf Hitler, sits down with the 27 other ministers," he added.

Ahead of the meeting, French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayraul said the UK should start the formal process of leaving the EU as soon as possible to prevent Europe "falling into uncertainty".the Brexit process as soon as possible

He said he had a "frank but useful conversation" over the weekend with Mr Johnson, and that he would speak to him at Monday's meeting "with the biggest sincerity and frankness".

"We want to avoid Europe falling into uncertainty. The sooner the UK start their negotiations with the rest of the EU, the better," he said.

Mr Ayrault also said France continued to have a good working relationship with Britain.

"France and the UK still have an important bilateral relation, especially on matters of defence and migration, such as the Touquet agreement for Calais," he added.

The meeting comes after new Brexit Secretary David Davis said EU migrants who come to the UK as a departure date nears may not be given the right to stay.

He said there might have to be a cut-off point if there were a "surge" in new arrivals but any steps must be compatible with EU law.

Kazinform refers to BBC.com