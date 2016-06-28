UK withdrawal from EU to affect global oil market - Karabalin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The United Kingdom withdrawal from the European Union (or Brexit) will affect global oil market, believes Chairman of KAZENERGY Association Mr. Uzakbai Karabalin.

"Of course, Brexit will affect [oil] prices," Mr. Karabalin said on the margins of the seminar on the Japanese-Kazakhstani cooperation "Future of energy and Japanese technologies" in Astana on Tuesday.



"You've probably noticed that oil prices have already decreased. Political events and crises sometimes affect oil prices," Karabalin commented on the results of the referendum on the UK's membership in the EU.



Recall that almost 52% of Brits voted in support of the British withdrawal from the EU at the referendum on June 23.