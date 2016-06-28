EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:30, 28 June 2016 | GMT +6

    UK withdrawal from EU to affect global oil market - Karabalin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The United Kingdom withdrawal from the European Union (or Brexit) will affect global oil market, believes Chairman of KAZENERGY Association Mr. Uzakbai Karabalin.

    "Of course, Brexit will affect [oil] prices," Mr. Karabalin said on the margins of the seminar on the Japanese-Kazakhstani cooperation "Future of energy and Japanese technologies" in Astana on Tuesday.

    "You've probably noticed that oil prices have already decreased. Political events and crises sometimes affect oil prices," Karabalin commented on the results of the referendum on the UK's membership in the EU.

    Recall that almost 52% of Brits voted in support of the British withdrawal from the EU at the referendum on June 23.

    Tags:
    EU Astana Events Oil & Gas KAZENERGY Kazinform's Timeline News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!