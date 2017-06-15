Ukraine brings 30-meter long towel to Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Celebration dedicated to the National Day of Ukraine has been held in its national section of Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Dzhaksaliev and Hennadiy Zubko Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Regional Development, Construction and Housing attended the National Day opening ceremony .

"We are pleased that the Ukrainian experts are ready to make their significant contribution to conservation of our planet's ecosystem and green energy development. We are sure that Astana will become an effective platform demonstrating the best world developments and trends in using energy from the sun, wind, biogas, sea and thermal waters. Ukraine is an important economic partner for Kazakhstan. We highly appreciate the existing close relations and high level of mutual understanding between our peoples," Dzhaksaliev said in his welcoming speech.

During the entertainment program of the event, Ukrainian rock group Kozak-system was stirringly performing for the guests. Then, a 30-meter Ukrainian towel was carried along the stage. This towel will be listed in the Guinness Book of Records.

Ukraine brought innovative wind generators, a passive house, solar concentrators, blinds generating electricity and a host of other things to the EXPO.

