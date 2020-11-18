Ukraine expects to receive 8M doses of coronavirus vaccine in Q2 2021 – prime minister

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine expects to receive 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter of 2021. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in his speech during a parliament’s sitting on November 17, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

«We expect that Ukraine will be able to receive approximately 8 million doses in the second quarter of next year. In addition, the government and the Health Ministry are constantly negotiating with global companies to purchase additional batches of effective and proven vaccine,» said Shmyhal.

According to him, Ukraine conducts 50,000 coronavirus tests per day, but the Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the daily number of tests to 75,000.

As of November 17, Ukraine reported 557,657 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11,968 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.