Ukraine extends coronavirus lockdown until May 11

KYIV. KAZINFORM - The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft resolution extending the coronavirus lockdown until May 11, 2020 inclusive, but with a slight relaxation of the regime, Ukrinform reports.

Such a decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, April 22, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

«We will make a decision to extend the lockdown until May 11 since, according to the calculations of the [National] Academy of Sciences, we expect a peak between May 3 and May 8. We have a very clear plan of emergence [from the lockdown],» Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

According to him, the plan consists of five stages, and the starting point is the day when the lockdown is lifted.

«According to optimistic forecasts, this day should come on May 11. Therefore, today we will extend the lockdown up to this date as a condition for the coming of this first day, which will symbolize the beginning of emergence from the lockdown,» he said.

Shmyhal noted that the beginning of emergence from the lockdown would be possible only if, within ten days, the percentage of new coronavirus cases in the country does not change and will fluctuate within 5-7%.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at the government meeting that amendments to Resolution No.111 of March 11, 2020, in addition to the extension of the lockdown until May 11, allow the transportation by public transport of persons who have expressed a desire to become blood donors. It is also planned to allow the employment of workers who require a compulsory medical examination, without having to undergo such examination, since such health checkups have been complicated due to lockdown restrictions.

The procedure for carrying out anti-epidemic measures related to self-isolation of a person was also approved.

«We are expanding our capabilities on self-isolation. Together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, we modified the Diia application to control persons in self-isolation,» Stepanov said.

Ukraine introduced the lockdown on March 12, 2020 to counter the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On March 25, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an emergency situation regime across the country and extended the lockdown until April 24.

Educational institutions and shopping centers, except for grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and banks were closed. The subways in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro stopped operating. Bus, train and air services between cities and the regions were halted.