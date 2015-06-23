Ukraine extradites Islamic extremist rebel leader to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh citizen who was on Interpol's international wanted list as a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, has been extradited to his homeland from the Ukraine, Rosbalt reported with reference to the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"It is established that the citizen of Kazakhstan took part in the fighting on the side of the Islamic extremists and headed one of the units of the terrorist organization," the statement reads. Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with partner intelligence services arrested the Islamic State militant in March the current year. It is informed that the suspect has also committed a number of grave crimes on the territory of Kazakhstan. He managed to move to Syria through Turkey where he joined the Islamic State terrorist organization. In February 2014 he was arrested in Turkey. However, the terrorist managed to escape from the place of detention. Using forged documents the suspect arrived in Ukraine. The extremist is extradited to the Republic of Kazakhstan.