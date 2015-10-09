Ukraine intends to assemble AN aircraft in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing of Ukraine Gennady Zubko voiced an intention of "Antonov" concern to assemble AN aircraft in Kazakhstan.

According to his words, Ukraine intends to seriously develop relationships with the eastern countries. Thus, he voiced the country's desire to assemble AN aircraft in Kazakhstan. In addition, Mr.Zubko stressed that Kazakhstan and Ukraine have developed a new roadmap which will find new niches for the partnership. "Antonov" is a Ukrainian state aircraft manufacturing concern which produces aircraft of AN series.