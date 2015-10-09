EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:45, 09 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Ukraine intends to assemble AN aircraft in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing of Ukraine Gennady Zubko voiced an intention of "Antonov" concern to assemble AN aircraft in Kazakhstan.

    According to his words, Ukraine intends to seriously develop relationships with the eastern countries. Thus, he voiced the country's desire to assemble AN aircraft in Kazakhstan. In addition, Mr.Zubko stressed that Kazakhstan and Ukraine have developed a new roadmap which will find new niches for the partnership. "Antonov" is a Ukrainian state aircraft manufacturing concern which produces aircraft of AN series.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Astana Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Ukraine Transport Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!