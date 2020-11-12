Ukraine introduces weekend lockdown for three weeks

KYIV. KAZINFORM - The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended Resolution No.641, imposing a weekend lockdown.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, November 11, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Weekend quarantine in Ukraine will be introduced next weekend, November 14-15, and will last approximately until November 30.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that this decision will be valid for three weeks. «We are talking about late November - early December,» he noted.

On weekends, from 00:00 Saturday to 00:00 Monday, the following services will be allowed: financial services; the operation of financial institutions, post offices; cash collection activity; the operation of medical and veterinary institutions, grocery stores, gas stations and auto services companies.

In addition to the restrictions imposed on weekdays, cultural institutions will be closed on weekends, except for the production of audiovisual works. Also, public catering establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, except for grocery stores, will not work.

Priority hours in grocery stores are introduced to serve senior citizens.