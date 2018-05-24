Ukraine offers to modernize Kazakhstan's warships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UkrOboronProm, a Ukrainian state-owned association of defense enterprises, offers to perform the modernization of "Bars" project ships at Zenit Plant in Uralsk, West Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"With the representatives of the defense ministry of Kazakhstan, we have discussed Bars shipbuilding project that is already being developed. It is a joint project being implemented at the shipyard of the plant of Uralsk (JSC "Uralsk Zenit Plant") in Kazakhstan. As a result of joint production, four ships have already been put into operation. We have now proposed a project for the modernization of these ships. Now, we are enhancing their combat capabilities and modernizing the equipment installed," First Deputy General Director of the association Sergiy Omelchenko told Kazinform correspondent during KADEX 2018 International Exhibition.

He pointed out that Ukraine is interested in joint manufacturing of certain types of equipment. "Because Kazakhstan is a country that is dynamically developing in terms of industrial production, and technical capabilities that already exist in Kazakhstan and our technological know-how and developments will make it possible for us to create sufficiently effective, present-day production projects both in Kazakhstan and Ukraine," he underlined.

In general, as Sergiy Omelchenko said, Kazakhstan and Ukraine have a long history of cooperation in the defense industry.

"Kazakhstan has always been a strategic and very reliable partner in this field. We expect that in the near future the upward trend of cooperation in this direction will continue, and there is a good reason for that. (...) According to the results that have been achieved, as well as the meetings held within these two days of the exhibition, I would like to say that it confirms that the Kazakhstan Government gives much attention to our cooperation. We have commenced practical implementation of two promising projects. While there is no way to specify the information on them, I believe that in the near future both Kazakhstan and Ukraine will have serious communication with each other in this regard," he concluded.

At the end of the meeting, Sergiy Omelchenko highlighted that KADEX 2018 exhibition is very well-organized.

"It presents broad capabilities of the industry. And the communication system has been organized very conveniently because individual scenes allow holding presentations both on this territory and on the sites of those companies we are currently working with. So, everything has been set quite greatly," he said.

UkrOboronProm comprises over 100 Ukrainian enterprises in the aviation industry, shipbuilding, armored vehicles, precision-guided munition, air defense, radar, and electronic warfare.

It is to be recalled that KADEX 2018 will last from 23rd to 26th May 2018. Today, May 24, is the day of experts who continue their business meetings and discuss issues at conferences and forums. It is planned that the exhibition will be attended by official delegations from 48 countries. Exhibits will be presented by 318 companies from 28 countries.