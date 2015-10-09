Ukraine proposes to establish AN aircraft service center in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Adviser to the Minister for Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Oleg Yakovenko spoke about possible cooperation of Kazakhstan and Ukraine in aviation industry.

"Ukraine has unique potential in the field of aviation. Ukraine is one of the few countries of the world that has a complete production cycle of aircraft. And there are great prospects for cooperation with Kazakhstan," he said. In particular Mr.Yakovenko told about establishing and building "AN" maintenance center in Astana on the basis of the Aviation Technical Center. Moreover, Ukraine may supply ready-made aircraft such as AN-148, AN-158 and AN-178. Oleg Yakovenko expressed hope for further cooperation between Ukraine and Kazakhstan.