Ukraine reports 10,476 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 10,476 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

«Some 10,476 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 663 cases in children and 241 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on January 13, 2022,» the report reads.

According to the report, 140 COVID-related deaths, 1,656 hospitalizations, and 7,285 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,737,510 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,545,111 have recovered, and 98,068 have died since the pandemic began. Some 17,108,685 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 10,046 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 12.