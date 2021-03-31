Ukraine reports 11,226 new coronavirus cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 11,226 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,674,168, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said, Ukrinform reports.

«Some 11,226 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 31, 2021. Some 491 children and 335 health workers have fallen ill,» he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, March 31.

He said that 407 deaths, 6,405 recoveries and 5,558 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on March 30.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was recorded in Kyiv (1,100), Odesa region (1,012), Kharkiv region (906), Lviv region (833), and Zaporizhia region (737).

A total of 10,533 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 29.