Ukraine reports 12,915 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 12,915 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

«Some 12,915 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 23 (including 1,826 cases among children and 224 cases among health workers),» the report reads.

According to the report, 67 COVID-related deaths, 1,836 hospitalizations, and 2,430 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on January 23.

As many as 3,870,370 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,585,338 have recovered, and 99,292 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 17,523,330 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 15,444 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 22.