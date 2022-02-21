EN
    15:14, 21 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Ukraine reports 13,562 new COVID-19 cases

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 13,562 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

    «Some 13,562 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 20 (including 1,254 cases among children and 151 cases among health workers),» the report reads.

    According to the report, 127 COVID-related deaths, 1,886 hospitalizations, and 13,904 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on February 20.

    As many as 4,734,333 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,952,363 have recovered, and 104,645 have died since the pandemic began. Some 19,390,438 PCR tests have been performed.

    A total of 17,448 new COVID-19 cases were identified in Ukraine on February 19.


