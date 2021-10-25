Ukraine reports 14,634 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine recorded 14,634 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, Ukrinform reports.

«Some 14,634 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 999 cases in children and 173 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 24, 2021,» the Ministry of Health of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

According to the report, 330 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,912 hospitalizations, and 4,598 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 24.

As many as 2,784,039 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,380,374 have recovered, and 64,202 have died since the pandemic began.

As the Ministry informs, a total of 8,965,694 people have been vaccinated since the campaign started in Ukraine: 8,965,692 people received the first dose and 6,989,668 people received two doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Over the past day, 101,331 people in Ukraine got COVID-19 shots.