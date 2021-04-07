Ukraine reports 15,415 new coronavirus cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 15,415 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,784,579, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said, Ukrinform reports.

«Some 15,415 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 7, 2021. Some 636 children and 437 health workers have fallen ill,» he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, April 7.

Stepanov also said that 481 deaths, 11,472 recoveries and 5,587 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on April 6.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (1,417), Odesa region (1,236), Kyiv region (1,092), Lviv region (1,085), and Kharkiv region (1,017).

A total of 13,276 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 5.