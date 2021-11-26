Ukraine reports 15,936 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 15,936 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

«Some 15,936 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,394 cases in children and 303 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 25, 2021,» the report reads.

According to the report, 608 patients died from COVID-19, 3,208 were hospitalized, and 24,569 recovered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,400,340 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,877,021 have recovered, and 84,149 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 273,875 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on November 25. Some 81,516 people received their first dose, and 192,359 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 23,775,008 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 13,164,649 people receiving their first dose and 10,610,359 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

A total of 16,943 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 24.