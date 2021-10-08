Ukraine reports 16,362 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 16,362 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

«Some 16,362 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,553 cases in children and 431 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 7, 2021,» the report reads.

According to the report, 241 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,526 hospital admissions, and 4,720 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on October 7.

As many as 2,514,005 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,282,482 have recovered, and 58,081 have died since the pandemic began.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Odesa region (1,418), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,345), Lviv region (1,237), Kharkiv region (1,025), and Donetsk region (949).

Some 15,125 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine on October 6.