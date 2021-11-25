Ukraine reports 16,943 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 16,943 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

«Some 16,943 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,451 cases in children and 304 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 24, 2021,» the report reads.

According to the report, 628 patients died of COVID-19, 3,404 were hospitalized, and 26,811 recovered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,384,404 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,852,452 have recovered, and 83,541 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 275,319 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on November 24. Some 82,501 people received their first dose, and 192,818 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 23,501,133 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 13,083,133 people receiving their first dose and 10,418,000 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

A total of 14,325 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 23.