Ukraine reports 17,479 new coronavirus cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 17,479 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,921,244, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said, Ukrinform reports.

«Some 17,479 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 16, 2021. Some 709 children and 378 health workers have fallen ill. As many as 12,054 people have recovered,» he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, April 16.

Stepanov said that 438 deaths and 4,348 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on April 15.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (1,609), Kharkiv region (1,377), Lviv region (1,365), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,332), and Odesa region (1,315).

A total of 16,427 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 14.