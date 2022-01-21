EN
    07:19, 21 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Ukraine reports 18,479 new COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 18,479 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

    «Some 18,479 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on January 19 (including 2,044 cases among children and 492 cases among health workers),» the report reads.

    According to the report, 131 COVID-related deaths, 2,151 hospitalizations, and 4,446 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on January 19.

    As many as 3,799,382 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,571,782 have recovered, and 98,843 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 17,332,435 PCR tests have been performed.

    A total of 12,815 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 18.


