TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:39, 25 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Ukraine reports 19,118 new COVID-19 cases

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 19,118 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

    «Some 19,118 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 24 (including 2,809 cases among children and 594 cases among health workers),» the report reads.

    According to the report, 161 COVID-related deaths, 1,506 hospitalizations, and 5,863 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on January 24.

    As many as 3,889,488 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,591,201 have recovered, and 99,443 have died since the pandemic began.

    A total of 12,915 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 23.


