Ukraine reports 19,419 new coronavirus cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 19,419 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,803,998, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said, Ukrinform reports.

«Some 19,419 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 8, 2021. Some 766 children and 480 health workers have fallen ill,» he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, April 8.

Stepanov also said that 428 deaths, 10,032 recoveries and 5,092 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on April 7.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (1,886), Kharkiv region (1,427), Lviv region (1,255), Khmelnytskyi region (1,158), and Odesa region (1,142).

A total of 15,415 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 6.