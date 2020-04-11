Ukraine reports 2,203 coronavirus cases, including 69 deaths

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has confirmed 311 new coronavirus Covid-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total number to 2,203, Ukrinform reported citing the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

«As of 09:00 on April 10, Ukraine had 2,203 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 69 lethal cases, according to the Public Health Centre. Some 61 patients have recovered. Over the past day, 311 new cases have been recorded,» the ministry wrote on its Facebook page.