Ukraine reports 2,536 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 2,536 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

«Some 2,536 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 250 cases in children and 26 cases in health workers) were recorded on December 19,» the report reads.

According to the report, 157 COVID-related deaths, 1,241 hospital admissions, and 6,690 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,610,687 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,338,555 have recovered, and 93,262 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,503,941 PCR tests have been performed.

According to the report, 36,027 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on December 19. Some 11,041 people received their first dose, and 24,986 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 27,373,349 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 14,386,385 people receiving their first dose and 12,986,872 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).