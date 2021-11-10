Ukraine reports 23,283 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 23,283 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

«Some 23,283 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,539 cases in children and 529 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 9, 2021,» the report reads.

According to the report, 816 coronavirus-related deaths, 5,696 hospitalizations, and 16,277 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on November 9.

As many as 3,130,772 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,553,842 have recovered, and 74,206 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 267,401 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on November 9. Some 150,663 people received their first dose, and 116,738 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 19,852,176 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 11,697,384 people receiving their first dose and 8,154,792 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).