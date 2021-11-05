Ukraine reports 26,488 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 26,488 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

«Some 26,488 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,654 cases in children and 488 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 4, 2021,» the report reads.

According to the report, 696 coronavirus-related deaths, 5,497 hospitalizations, and 13,281 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on November 4.

As many as 3,032,951 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,492,419 have recovered, and 70,842 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 270,320 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on November 5. Some 190,327 people received their first dose, and 79,993 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 18,848,929 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 11,086,045 people receiving their first dose and 7,762,884 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

Some 93.2% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 last week were not vaccinated, the report said.

A total of 27,377 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 3.