Ukraine reports 26,870 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 26,870 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

«Some 26,870 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,824 cases in children and 491 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on October 28, 2021,» the report reads.

According to the report, 648 coronavirus-related deaths, 5,463 hospital admissions, and 9,784 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past day.

As many as 2,878,674 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,421,495 have recovered, and 66,852 have died since the pandemic began.

A total of 26,071 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 27.