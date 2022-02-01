Ukraine reports 30,768 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 30,768 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

«Some 30,768 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 31 (including 4,056 cases among children and 337 cases among health workers),» the report reads.

According to the report, 192 COVID-related deaths, 2,069 hospitalizations, and 8,835 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on January 31.

As many as 4,095,263 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,631,580 have recovered, and 100,395 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 18,113,574 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 22,026 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 30.