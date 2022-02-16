EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:45, 16 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Ukraine reports 31,513 coronavirus cases over past day

    None
    None
    KYIV. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, February 15, 31,513 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

    «On February 15, 31,513 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 2,872 children and 992 healthcare workers) were registered in Ukraine,» the Health Ministry posted on Telegram.

    Over the past 24 hours, 3,640 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, 310 deaths, and 27,684 recoveries were recorded.

    Since the pandemic started in Ukraine, 4,603,930 COVID-19 cases, 103,565 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,839,314 recoveries have been recorded.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!