Ukraine reports 34,408 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 34,408 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

«Some 34,408 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 27 (including 5,341 cases among children and 808 cases among health workers),» the report reads.

According to the report, 144 COVID-related deaths, 3,342 hospitalizations, and 6,142 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on January 27.

As many as 3,980,610 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,608,094 have recovered, and 99,882 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 17,848,132 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 32,393 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 26.