Ukraine reports 35,014 new COVID-19 cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 35,014 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook, UKRINFORM reports.

«Some 35,014 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 1 (including 4,190 cases among children and 940 cases among health workers),» the report reads.

According to the report, 204 COVID-related deaths, 4,314 hospitalizations, and 9,894 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on February 1.

As many as 4,130,277 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,641,474 have recovered, and 100,599 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 18,206,854 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 30,768 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on February 1.