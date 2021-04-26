Ukraine reports 5,062 new coronavirus cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 5,062 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,030,333, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said, Ukrinform reports.

«Some 5,062 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 26, 2021. Some 221 children and 54 health workers have fallen ill,» he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to Stepanov, 195 deaths, 2,061 hospitalizations and 6,910 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on April 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,030,333 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,579,438 have recovered, and 42,518 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (676), Odesa region (397), Mykolaiv region (375), Kharkiv region (313), and Lviv region (311).

Some 1,114 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on April 25, Stepanov said.

As many as 528,030 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 528,028 of them receiving one dose and five people getting two doses.

A total of 7,930 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 24.



