Ukraine reports 6,647 coronavirus cases over past day

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, 6,647 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine, UKRINFORM reports.

«On December 23, 6,647 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 519 children and 107 healthcare workers) were registered in Ukraine,» the Health Ministry posted on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,646 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, 248 deaths, and 14,874 recoveries were registered.

Since the pandemic started in Ukraine, 3,637,038 COVID-19 cases, 94,432 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,408,294 recoveries have been recorded.