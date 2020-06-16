EN
    14:49, 16 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Ukraine’s First Lady admitted to hospital over COVID-19

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - «The wife of the President of Ukraine Olena Zelenska has been hospitalized in Kyiv,» the Office of the President posted on Telegram.

    According to the Office, Olena Zelenska has been diagnosed with «COVID-19, nosocomial bilateral polysegmental pneumonia of moderate severity.»

    «She does not need oxygen administration. The health status is stable,» the President's Office informs.

    It is noted that the President's wife stays isolated and under medical supervision.

    Volodymyr Zelensky and children were tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday.

    As reported, Olena Zelenska was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12.

    Source: UKRINFORM


