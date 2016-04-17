Ukraine’s new government to revoke 178 bills from parliament

KIEV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine's new government will revoke 178 bills from parliament "for inventorying," First Deputy Prime Minister, Economic Development and Trade Minister Stepan Kubiv said after a meeting of the Cabinet's members with President Pyotr Poroshenko, TASS informs.

"There were a number of questions following the change of government. We are to inventory the bills to be returned to the Cabinet," the 112.Ukraine television channel quotes Kubiv as saying.

Kubiv also declared the intention to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman.

"I will brief him on all aspects we discussed," he said.

The Ukrainian parliament on April 14 accepted Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk's resignation and appointed Vladimir Groisman, a former parliamentary speaker as his successor.

The legislators also voted for a new composition of the Cabinet and its program.

