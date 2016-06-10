Ukraine suggests boosting coop with Kazakhstan in agro-industrial sector and IT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Ukraine Samat Ordabayev met on June 9 with First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development and Trade of this country Stepan Kubiv for discussing a wide range of issues of economic cooperation.

As the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry informs, the meeting discussed the issues related to implementation of the agreements of the two countries’ presidents reached in October 2015 in Astana as well as the instructions of the Interstate Commission and provisions of the Roadmap 5.

The Kazakh Ambassador emphasized that establishment of joint enterprises in the territory of Kazakhstan could be the most promising form of interstate cooperation. Their products could be sold at the markets of the EEU, Central Asia, China and Gulf states.

S.Kubiv suggested concentrating efforts on priority areas of collaboration including processing of agricultural products, agricultural engineering and IT.