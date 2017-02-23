Ukraine to participate in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ukraine has signed an agreement to participate in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the secretariat of the EXPO-2017 Commissioner.

Today, within the framework of the Third Meeting of the international participants of EXPO-2017 Commisioner Rapil Zhoshybayev held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Ukrainian section Sergey Savchuk.

The sides discussed preparations for the exhibition, conditions of participation as well as the country's pavilion content and a National Day of Ukraine at the event.

According to Savchuk, Ukraine will present its latest acheivements in renewable energy noting that it intends to increase alternative power capacity, bringing its share to 11% by 2020.

Following the meeting Mr. Zhoshybayev and Mr. Savchuk signed an agreement on Ukraine's participation in the exhibition.