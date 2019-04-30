EN
    Ukrainian coach awards Nursultan Nazarbayev special cup

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The honored wrestling coach, Lev Yezhevsky, has arrived from Ukraine to attend the XXVII session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and award his trainee Nursultan Nazarbayev a special cup, the Twitter account of the press secretary of the First President of Kazakhstan Aidos Ukibay reads.

    As earlier reported, the XXVII session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan took place at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Nur-Sultan.

    Peace and accord formula: unity and modernization was the agenda of the forum. The forum brought together 1,500 people, including members of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, heads of ethnic and cultural associations, heads of political parties and religious associations, delegates from Russia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Germany.

