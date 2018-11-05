Ukrainian experts keen to cooperate with Kazakhstani startupers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is keen to develop its IT industry, believes Olga Afanasyeva, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA), Kazinform reports.

On the margins of the Digital Bridge Forum in Astana on Monday, Olga Afanasyeva said that participants of the forum, including some 100 startups, local and foreign investors, are sharing their best practices and planning ‘to build bridges'.



She also added that Ukraine boasts extensive experience in terms of IT technologies and startups.



She also urged Kazakhstan to create its own association of investment funds featuring both global and regional players.



Ms Afanasyeva is confident that Kazakhstan has everything in place to develop IT technologies and startup sector. "All you need it the will and readiness to absorb everything new, especially innovations," she said in conclusion.