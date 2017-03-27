Ukrainian pop stars expected to perform at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Popular Ukrainian singers are expected to perform within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We believe that Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman will attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition or the national day of Ukraine. The commissioner and vice commissioner of the Ukrainian pavilion will attend as well. Of course, we will invite Ukrainian singers. We've found out that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is interested in Ukrainian popular music. So, we will try to bring them to Astana," the charge d'affaires of Ukraine in Kazakhstan said at a press conference in Astana on Monday.



The Ukrainian diplomat didn't reveal the names of the singers.



"We keep it under wraps. It will be a surprise" he added.



As for the Ukrainian pavilion, its area will cover 35 square meters and it will showcase the latest innovations by leading Ukraine companies, including Fuhrländer WindTechnology, SYNEKO, SolarGaps.