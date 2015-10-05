Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is expected to visit Kazakhstan at the end of the week, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development.

On October 9 Astana will host the Kazakh-Ukrainian Business Forum to be held at Rixos President Astana Hotel on the sidelines of the official visit of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to Kazakhstan, the Ministry informs on its website.

The event is organized by the Ministry’s Investments Committee and JSC KAZNEX INVEST.

The forum will bring together the representatives of Kazakhstan and Ukraine business communities, governmental agencies and national holdings.

Heads of major Ukrainian companies specializing in aircraft engineering, ore-mining, mechanical engineering, geological exploration, agriculture, food industry etc. will represent Ukraine at the forum.

The business forum will enable both sides demonstrate their investment potential and governmental measures on foreign investors support.

Trade-economic and investment cooperation issues will be discussed at the event too.